Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to speak in Arlington Heights
The meeting is 7 p.m. at the Elk Grove Township center, 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. "Sheriff Dart is nationally recognized for his efforts to modernize incarceration systems for the more than 12,000 inmates housed on-site or in alternative programs," Township Committeeman Ted Mason said in a news release.
