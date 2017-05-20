Community welcomes injured Army speci...

Community welcomes injured Army specialist to new Spring Grove home

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: Northwest Herald

Volunteers surround the house during the key ceremony Saturday for the custom mortgage-free home that A Soldier's Journey Home build for Anthony Chobanov and his family in Spring Grove. Chobanov served as a Forward Observer in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Downtowners (Aug '08) 18 hr Deep 2
Wheeling's name Origin (Aug '10) Tue Hillbilly 2
Kayla korves May 19 RB righteousness 3
Williams Electric (Dec '14) May 7 Wowzers 6
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) May 3 Kim 6
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC