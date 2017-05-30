'Casket' buries competition at first Barrington Area Local Film Festival
"The Casket," codirected by residents of Huntley and Elgin, won first place at the first Barrington Area Local Film Festival at the historic Catlow Theater in Barrington. Three brothers plus an attorney are brought together by the unusual requests in a man's will during "The Casket," first-prize winner at the first Barrington Area Local Film Festival.
