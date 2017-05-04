Caputo's grocery store in Des Plaines...

Caputo's grocery store in Des Plaines closes again

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

Nat Caputo, owner of the grocery store formerly named Joe Caputo & Sons at 959 E. Oakton St., confirmed Tuesday he's permanently out of business. The store had been closed the past few days to the surprise of some shoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northwest suburban police blotter 23 hr krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) Wed Kim 6
Car Jacking Tue Captain Dunghorse 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
Williams Electric (Dec '14) Apr 30 Nonunionman 5
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Apr 26 ghost 92
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC