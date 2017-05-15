Buffalo Grove H.S. senior receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship
Pictured, at the scholarship presentation, from left, are: Sue Minarik, Kay Belt, scholarship recipient Linnea Rylander, Lani Vabulas, Ruth Reynolds and Phyllis Green. The prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2016-2017 academic year was presented to Linnea J. Rylander, a senior at Buffalo Grove High School, by her nominating Chapter LG on Thursday, May 11. Linnea Rylander is the daughter of Jeff and Kathy Rylander and was recommended for this scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter LG of Arlington Heights.
