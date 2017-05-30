As Woodridge tragedy shows, pregnancy won't protect you from domestic violence
As we saw with this week's tragic murder-suicide in Woodridge that claimed the life of a 7-month pregnant woman and her unborn baby, being with child won't protect a woman from an abusive partner. "If abuse is happening before the pregnancy, it's going to get worse after the pregnancy," Rebecca Darr, CEO of Palatine-based WINGS, told us Thursday.
