Arlington Hts., Buffalo Grove teachers honored by archdiocese
Teachers from Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove are among the 18 teachers, administrators and staff members from across the Archdiocese of Chicago's 217 Catholic schools selected as 2017 Heart of the School Award winners. The annual awards honor outstanding Catholic school employees.
