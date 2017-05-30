Arlington Heights woman guilty of drug charges
An Arlington Heights woman who authorities say used a now-shuttered Buffalo Grove pizzeria as a front for drug trafficking was convicted Tuesday of multiple drug charges that could carry a sentence of up to 60 years in prison. Maria Garza, 43, was convicted of the manufacture and delivery of cocaine, the manufacture and delivery of heroin, methamphetamine trafficking and trafficking of a controlled substance, according to court records.
