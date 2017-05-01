Arlington Heights opts out of Cook Co...

Arlington Heights opts out of Cook County ordinances

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Arlington Heights village board narrowly decided Monday to join a growing list of Northwest suburban municipalities that have opted out of Cook County ordinances raising the minimum wage and mandating businesses pay employees for sick days, despite calls from a boardroom full of advocates to support the county rules. The board voted 5-4, with Mayor Tom Hayes and Trustees Tom Glasgow, Jim Tinaglia, John Scaletta and Bert Rosenberg voting to opt out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY 12 hr Edward Lembert 1
Williams Electric (Dec '14) Sun Nonunionman 5
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar '17 Depooty 268
Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cindy17 1
Neo-Nazi Pedophile Steve Turpel in Arlington He... (Nov '10) Sep '16 Another Victim 44
News 15 things to do with the kids July 4-10 (Jul '16) Jul '16 bozo 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 01 at 9:45PM CDT

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC