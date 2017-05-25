Arlington Heights man accused in benefits scam
An Arlington Heights man who served as secretary-treasurer of a local labor union has been charged with fraud after federal prosecutors accused him of concocting a scheme to qualify for early retirement benefits. John A. Matassa Jr., 65, is charged with enacting the scam more than four years ago, according to court records.
