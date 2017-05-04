Arlington Heights celebrates 25 years of District 25 artwork
Students, parents and community members gathered Wednesday night to observe the student-created art projects on display at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library through May 27. One of the student artists in the annual District 25 art show admires a display at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Some 400 students in grades K-8 have their artwork in the exhibition.
