19 year old dies after being found unresponsive in Camden County motel room
Kamil Jackowski, a student at the University of Iowa and originally from Arlington Heights, Ill., was found in his motel room at Camden on the Lake. Camden County deputies were called to the motel room at 7:00 a.m. Jackowski was given CPR when first responders arrived.
