Volunteers will clean Greens Park in ...

Volunteers will clean Greens Park in Arlington Heights

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Daily Herald

Representatives from the Village of Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights Elementary School District 25, Link Together Coalition, and student volunteers from the community will meet Saturday at the wooded area behind Olive Mary-Stitt School known as Greens Park to undertake a massive cleanup effort of the overgrown area. The groups have a vested interest in the safety and well-being of the users of Greens Park, residents, and all community members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy Fri So IL gal 1
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08) Mar 28 Gzsthittasz 31
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) Mar 22 DP7wardresident 2
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar 22 nogods 60
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar '17 Depooty 268
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,186,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC