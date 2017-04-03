Volunteers will clean Greens Park in Arlington Heights

Representatives from the Village of Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights Elementary School District 25, Link Together Coalition, and student volunteers from the community will meet Saturday at the wooded area behind Olive Mary-Stitt School known as Greens Park to undertake a massive cleanup effort of the overgrown area. The groups have a vested interest in the safety and well-being of the users of Greens Park, residents, and all community members.

