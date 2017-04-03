Volunteers make Greens Park in Arlington Heights greener
Volunteers spent Saturday morning collecting trash and removing invasive species from a wooded area in Arlington Heights as part of a massive cleanup effort. They converged on Greens Park Woods, 1200 N. Douglas Ave., to remove overgrowth and increase visibility throughout the wooded area, making it feel more open and welcoming, organizers said.
