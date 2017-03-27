Two charged after shot fired outside Arlington Heights hotel

A Round Lake man and a Palatine man are facing felony weapons charges stemming from their arrests by Arlington Heights police officers responding to the sound of a gunshot fired outside a motel Friday night. Jose Vidales, 21, of the 24000 block of West Brorson Avenue in Round Lake, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

