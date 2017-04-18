Suburban Chicago military museum to reopen in summer
A Chicago area military museum is set to reopen this summer after nearly a year of renovations and an $8 million redesign. The First Division Museum in Wheaton is scheduled to open Aug. 26. It chronicles the Army's 1st Infantry Division, known as the "Big Red One" for its distinctive shoulder patch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|Fri
|Just wondering
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy
|Apr 7
|So IL gal
|1
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC