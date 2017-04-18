Suburban Chicago military museum to r...

Suburban Chicago military museum to reopen in summer

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A Chicago area military museum is set to reopen this summer after nearly a year of renovations and an $8 million redesign. The First Division Museum in Wheaton is scheduled to open Aug. 26. It chronicles the Army's 1st Infantry Division, known as the "Big Red One" for its distinctive shoulder patch.

