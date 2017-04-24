St. Thomas student received Principal...

St. Thomas student received Principal's Association award

Pictured at the Student Recognition Breakfast, from left are: Ricardo Castro, Teacher of the Year; award recipient Mia Martino; Mary Brinkman, principal of St. Thomas of Villanova School; and Dr. Michael Merritt, regional director, Illinois Principals Association of the North Cook Region. Congratulations to Mia Martino of Palatine.

