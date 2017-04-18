Spending per student ranges from $8,5...

Spending per student ranges from $8,500 to $32,000 in suburbs

The $32,278 spent on every student in Rondout Elementary District 72 last year was almost enough to cover the cost of educating four students at Big Hollow Elementary District 38. The two Lake County school districts are at the opposite ends of the spending spectrum, according to the analysis, which showed the average cost per student among the 93 districts was $14,456. The analysis included costs reported to the Illinois State Board of Education by 56 elementary districts, 18 high school districts and 19 unit districts in six counties.

