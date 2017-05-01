Shakou Asian restaurant expanding to ...

Shakou Asian restaurant expanding to Arlington Heights

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Interior renovations continue at a downtown Arlington Heights restaurant space in preparation for the opening of an upscale Asian eatery this spring. Shakou, a "high-end, urban-style" sit-down restaurant, plans to open its fifth suburban location sometime before Father's Day at 70 N. Vail Ave., officials said.

