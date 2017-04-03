Sensory-friendly 'Smurfs' screening a...

Sensory-friendly 'Smurfs' screening among upcoming movie events

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

The Paragon Theater in Arlington Heights presents a special showing of "Smurfs: The Lost Village" for children with autism and other special needs on Saturday. The lights go up, the sound goes down, and kids are free to wander around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy 3 hr So IL gal 1
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08) Mar 28 Gzsthittasz 31
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) Mar 22 DP7wardresident 2
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar 22 nogods 60
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar '17 Depooty 268
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at April 07 at 9:34PM CDT

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC