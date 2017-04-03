Sensory-friendly 'Smurfs' screening among upcoming movie events
The Paragon Theater in Arlington Heights presents a special showing of "Smurfs: The Lost Village" for children with autism and other special needs on Saturday. The lights go up, the sound goes down, and kids are free to wander around.
