Passionate New Kickstarter Project Could Be a Pressed Juice Juggernaut for South LA
If you've got some extra cash laying around and you want to put it to a good cause, consider Tropics . The proposed juice bar concept is currently raising money on Kickstarter to not only fund their hopeful future of bringing fresh-pressed organic juice to South LA, but to expand on the cultural possibilities of the entire Baldwin Village neighborhood as well.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|M Robinson
|209
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Apr 26
|ghost
|92
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
|Neo-Nazi Pedophile Steve Turpel in Arlington He... (Nov '10)
|Sep '16
|Another Victim
|44
|15 things to do with the kids July 4-10 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|bozo
|1
|The first McDonald's (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|Ronb
|3
