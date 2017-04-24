Passionate New Kickstarter Project Co...

Passionate New Kickstarter Project Could Be a Pressed Juice Juggernaut for South LA

20 hrs ago

If you've got some extra cash laying around and you want to put it to a good cause, consider Tropics . The proposed juice bar concept is currently raising money on Kickstarter to not only fund their hopeful future of bringing fresh-pressed organic juice to South LA, but to expand on the cultural possibilities of the entire Baldwin Village neighborhood as well.

