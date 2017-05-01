Northwest Symphony Orchestra presents Mothers Day concert

Northwest Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Kim Diehnelt and featuring cellist Jack Boettcher, presents a concert of "Souvenirs," featuring music that brings to mind cherished stories of other times and places. The concert will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the auditorium of the Forest View Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights.

