Nine arrested after shot fired near Arlington Heights hotel
Daily Herald report Arlington Heights police arrested nine individuals at a hotel Friday night after hearing a gunshot, officials said. Department officials in a news release said that three suspects were initially taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot near a hotel on Algonquin Road near Arlington Heights Road after officers heart a gunshot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15)
|Mar 22
|DP7wardresident
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar 22
|nogods
|60
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|Mar 22
|Joey
|3
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|Mar 20
|elaine stenzel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC