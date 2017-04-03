Nine arrested after shot fired near A...

Nine arrested after shot fired near Arlington Heights hotel

Saturday Apr 1

Daily Herald report Arlington Heights police arrested nine individuals at a hotel Friday night after hearing a gunshot, officials said. Department officials in a news release said that three suspects were initially taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot near a hotel on Algonquin Road near Arlington Heights Road after officers heart a gunshot.

Arlington Heights Discussions

