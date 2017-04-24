Mount Prospect hunt with a twist -- these eggs beep
The Mount Prospect Lions Club held an Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children with specially designed Easter eggs that beep Saturday afternoon at the Westbrook School at the Gillet Center in Arlington Heights. Children exchanged the beeping eggs for candy and prizes.
