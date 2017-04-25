McHenry man admits fatally stabbing wife with screwdriver
The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reported Monday that 46-year-old Javier Bahena-Arellano of McHenry entered the plea in exchange for a 30-year prison term. Officials say he stabbed 42-year-old Francisca Quintero-Montoya at an Elk Grove Village hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
|Neo-Nazi Pedophile Steve Turpel in Arlington He... (Nov '10)
|Sep '16
|Another Victim
|44
|15 things to do with the kids July 4-10 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|bozo
|1
|The first McDonald's (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|Ronb
|3
|5 things to do this weekend (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Chuy
|6
|Gangs here but shouldn't be tolerated (Mar '10)
|Feb '16
|Gloppo
|11
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC