Illinois road project stung by judge's endangered-bee ruling
A Chicago federal judge ruled this week that the rusty patched bumblebee's endangered status, which was declared in March, means that construction on the nearly 6-mile road has to stop. The Daily Herald reports court documents say the bee was found along the parkway's route in the Brunner Family Forest Preserve.
