Husband of woman killed while riding bike pushes state bill strengthening penalties on drivers

1 hr ago

The Jakubowski family , including Will, Max, Eric, Zachary, Izzie and Alexis Jakubowski, gathered for a private ceremony to honor their late wife and mother Joni Beaudry, who was killed last summer while riding her bicycle in a crosswalk. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Christie Webb at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect.

