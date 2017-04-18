Husband of woman killed while riding bike pushes state bill strengthening penalties on drivers
The Jakubowski family , including Will, Max, Eric, Zachary, Izzie and Alexis Jakubowski, gathered for a private ceremony to honor their late wife and mother Joni Beaudry, who was killed last summer while riding her bicycle in a crosswalk. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Christie Webb at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy
|Apr 7
|So IL gal
|1
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC