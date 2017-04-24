Homecoming for St. Viator grad at chorus
The New Tradition Chorus, above, will perform with the Purdue Varsity Glee Club at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. The New Tradition Chorus, a Northbrook-based men's a cappella group, will perform with the Purdue Varsity Glee Club Friday night at St. Viator High School.
