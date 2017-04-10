Former Uber driver pleads guilty to robbing Arlington Heights man
A former Uber driver pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing items from an Arlington Heights man after she drove him home last September. Ethel D. Townsend and co-defendant Kevin C. Pitts, both 26, of Country Club Hills, pleaded guilty to theft in exchange for 30 months probation and 30 hours of community service, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy
|Apr 7
|So IL gal
|1
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC