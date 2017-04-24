Former president of St. Viator called to lead Viatorians
Just four years after the former president of Saint Viator High School, Rev. Robert M. Egan, left to serve at a Viatorian-staffed parish in suburban Las Vegas, he has been called back to Arlington Heights to lead 160 Viatorians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|Apr 21
|Just wondering
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy
|Apr 7
|So IL gal
|1
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC