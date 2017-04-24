Evans Scholarships awarded to three Rolling Green caddies
Three high school students who caddied at Rolling Green Country Club in Arlington Heights have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies. Each caddie has a unique story, reflecting the scholarship's four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character.
Read more at Daily Herald.
