Documentary screening on opioid addiction draws emotional crowd
It was a surprisingly emotional evening at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights Monday night as an audience shared views and stories about loved ones addicted to opioid drugs. Gay was one of several people addicted to opioid drugs profiled in Perri Peltz's documentary "Warning: This Drug May Kill You."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|Apr 21
|Just wondering
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy
|Apr 7
|So IL gal
|1
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC