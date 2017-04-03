District 214 establishment slate leads in crowded race
Upper from left, Frank Biga III, Richard Hamen, Mark Hineman, Kevin Lindell, and lower from left, Millie Palmer, Ben Scherr, Lenny Walker and Todd Younger are candidates for District 214 school board in the April 2017 election. An establishment slate appeared on its way to extending its winning streak in local elections for the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 board on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15)
|Mar 22
|DP7wardresident
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar 22
|nogods
|60
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|Mar 22
|Joey
|3
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|Mar 20
|elaine stenzel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC