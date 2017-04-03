District 214 establishment slate lead...

District 214 establishment slate leads in crowded race

Yesterday

Upper from left, Frank Biga III, Richard Hamen, Mark Hineman, Kevin Lindell, and lower from left, Millie Palmer, Ben Scherr, Lenny Walker and Todd Younger are candidates for District 214 school board in the April 2017 election. An establishment slate appeared on its way to extending its winning streak in local elections for the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 board on Tuesday.

