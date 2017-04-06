Cook County Clerk's office: 80-year-old letter proves District...
Officials with the Cook County Clerk's office said Thursday they have discovered a letter from 1937 that affirms that the home of a newly elected Arlington Heights School District 25 board member is within District 25 boundaries. Nick Shields, a spokesman for the Cook County Clerk's office, said a clerical error that had gone unnoticed for 80 years likely caused the confusion over whether first-time challenger Anisha Ismail Patel, an apparent winner Tuesday of a district board seat, actually lived in the district.
