Clinical Computer Systems Inc. donated to March of Dimes fundraiser
For the second year in a row, Clinical Computer Systems Inc., a leading provider of perinatal software, has donated more than $10,500 to the March of Dimes "March for Babies" annual fundraising walk. The contribution will help support lifesaving research and programs that work to end premature birth, birth defects and infant mortality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
