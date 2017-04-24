Chicago testing rotation of runways t...

Chicago testing rotation of runways to reduce O'Hare noise

1 hr ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Chicago's aviation department is launching a test to try to give communities near O'Hare International Airport a break from the noise of jets taking off and landing. The Daily Herald reports the test that begins this weekend will rotate the runways being used overnight to see if there is a way to better distribute the noise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

