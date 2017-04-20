Chicago edition of 'Married at First ...

Chicago edition of 'Married at First Sight' kicks off with 3 Palmer House weddings

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Matchmakers paired six Chicago-area strangers to walk down the aisle at the Palmer House Hilton on Thursday's premiere of the Chicago edition of "Married at First Sight." Over three-plus hours Thursday, viewers got to see how matchmakers chose the six singles out of more than 40,000 applicants; how the participants told their families they were selected for the series and prepared for their weddings in 10 days; and how they reacted to meeting their mates for the first time at the altar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy Apr 7 So IL gal 1
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08) Mar 28 Gzsthittasz 31
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 1
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar '17 Depooty 268
Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cindy17 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC