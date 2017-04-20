Chicago edition of 'Married at First Sight' kicks off with 3 Palmer House weddings
Matchmakers paired six Chicago-area strangers to walk down the aisle at the Palmer House Hilton on Thursday's premiere of the Chicago edition of "Married at First Sight." Over three-plus hours Thursday, viewers got to see how matchmakers chose the six singles out of more than 40,000 applicants; how the participants told their families they were selected for the series and prepared for their weddings in 10 days; and how they reacted to meeting their mates for the first time at the altar.
