Ceremony hails winning artists, writers in Dist. 214

For the second year in a row, an Arlington Heights photographer who once took photos for the campaign staffs working for Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush won first place in the visual arts section of the District 214/Daily Herald Community Art & Writing Contest. Jeanne Garrett was on hand Tuesday to receive her award during a ceremony held at the Forest View Educational Center for all winners -- including students and community members -- in District 214's 41st annual Arts Unlimited festival.

