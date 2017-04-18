Ceremony hails winning artists, writers in Dist. 214
For the second year in a row, an Arlington Heights photographer who once took photos for the campaign staffs working for Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush won first place in the visual arts section of the District 214/Daily Herald Community Art & Writing Contest. Jeanne Garrett was on hand Tuesday to receive her award during a ceremony held at the Forest View Educational Center for all winners -- including students and community members -- in District 214's 41st annual Arts Unlimited festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy
|Apr 7
|So IL gal
|1
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC