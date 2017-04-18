Bernina owner to help celebrate Linda Z's 50th anniversary
Hanspeter Ueltschi, fourth generation owner of Bernina International, will visit Bernina dealer Linda Z's, 1216 E. Central Road in Arlington Heights, from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the business' 50th anniversary. Ueltschi will discuss the history and innovations of Bernina International, meet guests, pose for photos and autograph machines.
