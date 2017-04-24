Baldino, Hatzis, Schmidt win Northwest suburban write-in races
The Cook County Clerk's office certified election results Tuesday, confirming that write-in candidates Richard Baldino of Arlington Heights, Eleni Hatzis of Mount Prospect and Lawrence Schmidt of Streamwood won their races for village board. The final write-in totals reflect the same order the candidates placed in last Wednesday when the clerk's office released preliminary results.
