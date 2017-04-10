Bail set for Chicago-area man after conviction vacated

A suburban Chicago man has a chance to get out of jail after a judge vacated his 1997 conviction on arson and murder charges. DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan on Thursday set bail at $100,000 for 60-year-old William Amor, who was serving a 45-year prison sentence in his mother-in-law's death.

