Attempt to overturn school boarda s t...

Attempt to overturn school boarda s transgender policy fails

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Some Chicago suburban school board members who approved a policy allowing a transgender student to use the girl's locker room survived an election challenge mounted by angry parents. The Palatine Township High School District 211 policy allows transgender students to use the locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify prompted three opponents to run for the school board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08) Mar 28 Gzsthittasz 31
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) Mar 22 DP7wardresident 2
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar 22 nogods 60
News Girl born with four legs is separated from para... Mar 22 Joey 3
News Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio... Mar 20 elaine stenzel 2
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at April 06 at 9:59AM CDT

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC