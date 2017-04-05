Attempt to overturn school boarda s transgender policy fails
Some Chicago suburban school board members who approved a policy allowing a transgender student to use the girl's locker room survived an election challenge mounted by angry parents. The Palatine Township High School District 211 policy allows transgender students to use the locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify prompted three opponents to run for the school board.
