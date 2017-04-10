As chemical attack draws U.S. airstri...

As chemical attack draws U.S. airstrike, Syrian family reunites in Des Plaines

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Daily Herald

Maria Saffaf and her mom, Lama, now join her dad, Marwan, in Des Plaines with the rest of the family after a 17-hour flight and much trouble escaping from their home country Syria during its 6-year war. At about the same time the United States was launching a missile strike retaliating for a chemical weapon attack in Syria, two natives of the country were landing at O'Hare International Airport for a happy reunion with their family here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Mon Rubbersoul 1,033
Philips Gas Station Stocky Guy Apr 7 So IL gal 1
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08) Mar 28 Gzsthittasz 31
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar '17 Depooty 268
Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cindy17 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC