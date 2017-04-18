Arlington Heights sewing shop turns 50

Linda Z's, a sewing shop located at 1216 E. Central Road in Arlington Heights, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an appearance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, by Hanspeter Ueltschi, the fourth generation of sewing machine manufacturer Bernnina International. Ueltschi will discuss the history and innovations of Bernina machines, meet guests and autograph machines.

