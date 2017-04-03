Arlington Heights gets three offers for vacant corner
Arlington Heights has received three proposals from firms interested in developing a vacant 1.4-acre property on the northeast corner of Golf and Arlington Heights roads. While village staff members haven't yet reviewed the individual plans, they were required at this week's village board meeting to disclose the names of each developer and purchase offers for the village-owned land, after a request for proposals/sealed bids in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Mar 29
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Mar 28
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15)
|Mar 22
|DP7wardresident
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar 22
|nogods
|60
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|Mar 22
|Joey
|3
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|Mar 20
|elaine stenzel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC