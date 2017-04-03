Arlington Heights gets three offers f...

Arlington Heights gets three offers for vacant corner

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Arlington Heights has received three proposals from firms interested in developing a vacant 1.4-acre property on the northeast corner of Golf and Arlington Heights roads. While village staff members haven't yet reviewed the individual plans, they were required at this week's village board meeting to disclose the names of each developer and purchase offers for the village-owned land, after a request for proposals/sealed bids in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Mar 29 Sister 14
News One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08) Mar 28 Gzsthittasz 31
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) Mar 22 DP7wardresident 2
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar 22 nogods 60
News Girl born with four legs is separated from para... Mar 22 Joey 3
News Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio... Mar 20 elaine stenzel 2
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at April 05 at 4:07AM CDT

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC