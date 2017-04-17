5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs
Ride the roller coasters at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, hunt for Easter eggs at Arlington Park or catch comedian Jeff Garlin in Rosemont. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead.
