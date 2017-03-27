Windsor Park welcomes new healthcare leadership
Windsor Park, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynn Blackburn as healthcare administrator at Johnson Health Care Center , the skilled nursing facility at Windsor Park, and Mardi Wiedelman, RN, as director of assisted living and catered living. As healthcare administrator, Blackburn oversees operations at Windsor Park's highest levels of care, which include 72 beds in rehab and skilled nursing.
