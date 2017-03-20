Weekend picks: Jim McHugh joins Irish...

Weekend picks: Jim McHugh joins Irish comedians at Metropolis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Daily Herald

Comedian Jim McHugh is a part of "The All Irish, All the Time Comedy Show" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights on Friday, March 17. Japanese star pianist Mitsuko Uchida performs with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Wheaton College and at Symphony Center in Chicago. Jeannie Doogan, Jim McHugh and host Bill Brady serve up plenty of Hibernian humor for St. Patrick's Day in "The All Irish, All the Time Comedy Show" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio... 24 min elaine stenzel 2
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) 8 hr Reginald Fortis 9
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Sun Tony 57
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) Mar 16 Melanie 3
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) Mar 13 Gaffer anyone 12
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Mar 11 Belchrist 1,216
Michael Henkle: scammer or not? Mar 9 Hippiegirl71 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC