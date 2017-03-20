Weekend picks: Jim McHugh joins Irish comedians at Metropolis
Comedian Jim McHugh is a part of "The All Irish, All the Time Comedy Show" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights on Friday, March 17. Japanese star pianist Mitsuko Uchida performs with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Wheaton College and at Symphony Center in Chicago. Jeannie Doogan, Jim McHugh and host Bill Brady serve up plenty of Hibernian humor for St. Patrick's Day in "The All Irish, All the Time Comedy Show" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights.
