Ulta grand opening in Arlington Heights set for April 7

Ulta Beauty will grand open its new store in Arlington Heights with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 7. The store, at 13 W. Rand Road in the Annex of Arlington shopping center, will also offer the first 100 customers each day on April 7, April 8 and April 9 a "beauty treat" worth $5 to $100. Ulta, a makeup, hair and beauty supply chain, is relocating to a portion of the former Barnes & Noble bookstore, which closed last May. It is moving from 456 E. Rand Road in the North Point Shopping Center.

