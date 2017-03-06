Thousands get home improvement questions answered in Arlington Heights
With spring quickly approaching, a crowd attended the 11th annual Arlington Home & Garden Show on Sunday at the Arlington International Racecourse hoping to find answers about home repair and enhancement projects. Almost 10,000 people were expected to attend the two-day event in Arlington Heights featuring more than 180 home improvement vendors and gardening specialists answering questions.
